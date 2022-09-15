GateToken 1-Day Volume Tops $3.08 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for $4.29 or 0.00021344 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $464.24 million and $3.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,090.06 or 0.99997724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,094.21 or 1.00018411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00124839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00407267 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain focused on onchain asset safety and decentralized trading. With a uniquely designed Vault Account, primed for handling abnormal transactions, GateChain presents a clearing mechanism, tackling the challenges of asset theft and private key loss. Decentralized trading and cross-chain transfers will also be supported, alongside other core features. Gatechain 2.0 has built a complete Defi Ecosystem, allowing users to easily explore Defi and experience the hottest products Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GitHub | Medium “

