Garde Capital Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $70.47 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

