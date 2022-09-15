Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $508.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.