Garde Capital Inc. Invests $136,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
ITOT stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $108.15.
