Garde Capital Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $509.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.18 and a 200-day moving average of $511.00. The company has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

