Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.86. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 21,539 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
