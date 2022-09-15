Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.86. Galectin Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 21,539 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

