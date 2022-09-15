Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.78

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $40.93, with a volume of 10433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $413,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

