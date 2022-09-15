Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.44 and traded as high as C$15.00. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 561,728 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.50 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.81%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

