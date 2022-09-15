Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $117.28

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.28 and last traded at $118.09, with a volume of 85638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

