Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $98.46 on Friday. Forward Air has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.