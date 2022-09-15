Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortran Stock Performance

Fortran stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Get Fortran alerts:

Fortran Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.