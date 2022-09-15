Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortran Stock Performance
Fortran stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Fortran has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Fortran Company Profile
