Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.