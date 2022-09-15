FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Up 0%

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.75. 268,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 187,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 432.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter.

