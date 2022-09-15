Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) versus Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Head to Head Survey

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR – Get Rating) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flasr and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Flasr alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies 0.93% 3.10% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flasr and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Molding Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Core Molding Technologies has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Core Molding Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Core Molding Technologies is more favorable than Flasr.

41.7% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flasr has a beta of -2.16, indicating that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flasr and Core Molding Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million 0.32 $4.67 million $0.36 31.56

Core Molding Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats Flasr on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flasr

(Get Rating)

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, automobile, power sport, construction, agriculture, building products, and other commercial markets in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Flasr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flasr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.