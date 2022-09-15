First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:IFV – Get Rating) were down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 43,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11.
