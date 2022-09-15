First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 576 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $4.51 on Thursday, hitting $222.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,604. The company has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.