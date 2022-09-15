First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.46. 211,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,389. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.