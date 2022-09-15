First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

