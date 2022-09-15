First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 2,885 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in First Republic Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

