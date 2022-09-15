First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Kellogg stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. 52,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

