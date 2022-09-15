First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,287. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56.

