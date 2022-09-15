Finer Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $112.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

