Financial Review: Ascend Wellness (AAWH) vs. Its Peers

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ascend Wellness to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascend Wellness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness Competitors 171 504 641 37 2.40

Ascend Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 155.36%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million -$122.66 million -4.27 Ascend Wellness Competitors $259.30 million -$62.88 million 3.30

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ascend Wellness has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81% Ascend Wellness Competitors 430.43% -219.36% 104.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ascend Wellness rivals beat Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

