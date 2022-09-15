Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,203. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

