Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 11,108 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 1,140,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

