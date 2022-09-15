Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Position Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FCOM stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.64. 437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,332. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

