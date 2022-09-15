FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) is Sterling Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.0% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $204.40. 45,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

