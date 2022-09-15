Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in August

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Fagron Price Performance

Shares of ARSUF remained flat at $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Fagron has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.37.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.