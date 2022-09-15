Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in August

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Fagron Price Performance
Shares of ARSUF remained flat at $12.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. Fagron has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $18.37.
Fagron Company Profile
