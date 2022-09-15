Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 100.4% in August

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,500 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the August 15th total of 489,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,961.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVKIF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

