Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Up 19.4 %

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a P/E ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

