Evgeny Fetisov Sells 45,000 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,386.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $109,890.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $55,798.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00.

SEMR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 119,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 0.82. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Semrush by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

