Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.08. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$12.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

