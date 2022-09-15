Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Etsy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Etsy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

