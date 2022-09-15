Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.78. 1,269,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.99.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

