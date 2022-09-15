ESS Tech (GWH) vs. Its Competitors Financial Survey

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.56, suggesting that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.76%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 432 916 34 2.66

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 219.63%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 59.44%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.63 ESS Tech Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 0.96

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESS Tech peers beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

