ESG Planning Invests $500,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ESG Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

