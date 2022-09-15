Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO opened at C$14.34 on Friday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

