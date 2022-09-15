Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EPWN opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.37. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.79 million and a P/E ratio of 811.11.

Epwin Group Cuts Dividend

About Epwin Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

(Get Rating)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.