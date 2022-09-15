EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $5.26 million and $203,861.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.55 or 0.99997703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.53 or 1.00022361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00064911 BTC.

EPIK Prime Coin Profile

EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

