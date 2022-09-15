Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,143 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $281.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,674. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average of $269.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.