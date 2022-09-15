Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

GD stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.94.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

