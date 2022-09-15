Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $920,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.