Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 77,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,308,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,338,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

