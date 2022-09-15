Empty Set Dollar Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $832,709.79 and approximately $28,985.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

