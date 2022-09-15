Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Trading Down 1.5%

Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 243 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.
