Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Trading Down 1.5%

Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. Approximately 243 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Emles Made in America ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Made in America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Made in America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.