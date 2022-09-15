Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Trading Down 4.2%

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. 321 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Emles Luxury Goods ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Institutional Trading of Emles Luxury Goods ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Luxury Goods ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Rating) by 459.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Luxury Goods ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.