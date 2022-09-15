Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $238,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

IBM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.62. 177,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.