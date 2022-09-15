Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.59. 50,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $295.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

