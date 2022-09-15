Electrum Dark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $869,309.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 4,509.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 43,310% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $247,947.21 and $869,309.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark’s genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

