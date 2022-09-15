Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.11–$0.09 EPS.
Elastic Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE ESTC traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.82. 35,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.85.
Institutional Trading of Elastic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Elastic by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 16.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
